Hamden Police Investigate 3 Brazen Robberies Over the Weekend

Hamden police are investigating three brazen robberies over the weekend.

Police said a man robbed the 7-Eleven on Dixwell Avenue early Saturday morning, ordered an employee “down onto the ground” and held him while pointing a firearm at the back of his head, then ordered other employees to empty the cash register.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 1795 Dixwell Ave. at 6 a.m. They said the robber was described as “stocky” and he was wearing distinctive red and white shoes He ran toward Lee Street.

On Saturday afternoon, a young male punched a 39-year-old Hamden woman in the head while trying to grab her purse, police said.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of Dixwell Avenue.

The victim said she was walking north on Dixwell Avenue when a small, blue sport utility vehicle pulled in front of her, blocking the sidewalk, and a person got out and grabbed her arm, then punched her, police said.

As the purse fell to the ground, the male got back into the vehicle and the driver sped off, south on Dixwell Avenue.

On Sunday evening, a 70 year-old Hamden woman was attacked and robbed on Mix Avenue.

Police said they responded to Mix Avenue around 5:30 p.m. after two people in a stolen vehicle shoved the woman to the ground, and stole her handbag, which contained money, cell phone and keys.

Police said the men who robbed the woman were in their 30s and were wearing dark clothing.

The stolen vehicle, a brown Jeep Cherokee, was later found abandoned in New Haven.