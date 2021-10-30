Hamden

Hamden Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into Car

HamdenPolice

An investigation is underway after several shots were fired into an occupied car Saturday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened in the area of Leeder Hill Drive at 2:30 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The victim was stopped at a red light when her vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to investigators.

Detectives confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was not hit by any of the gunshots and no injuries were reported.

Local

new haven 1 hour ago

Man and Woman Injured in New Haven Shooting

Newington 1 hour ago

Newington Police Search for Additional Suspects in Early Morning Larceny

Ballistic evidence was recovered at the crime scene, said police.

The shooting remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4000.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us