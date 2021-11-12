Hamden Police Investigating Allegations of Inappropriate Texts From Teacher to Students

Hamden police are investigating allegations of a teacher sending inappropriate text messages to students at Booker T. Washington Academy.

School officials contacted police Thursday to report the allegations of inappropriate text messages between a teacher and a group of 12-to-13-year-old students.

The private school's executive director and Board of Directors fired the teacher within 36 hours of learning about the allegations, school officials said.

“Our number one priority is and remains to be the well-being of every scholar enrolled in our academy,” said John A. Taylor, Executive Director of Booker T. Washington Academy. “Our actions have reflected that commitment and we will continue to work diligently to reinforce safety within our schools, support students who may have been affected by this incident, and work with parents to identify and meet the needs of families during this time.”

School officials have scheduled a news conference for 4:30 p.m. Friday.