Hamden police look for man who has been missing for two months

Hamden police are looking for your help finding a man that has been missing for about two months.

Authorities said Keith Brady, 46, may be in need of medical attention.

He is described to be 6-foot-1 with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Brady was reported missing in January and was last seen in the area of Yale New Haven Hospital.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Montijo at 203-230-4000.