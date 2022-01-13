new haven

Hamden Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Assault in 2019 Shooting in New Haven

By Thea DiGiammerino

Hamden Police Department

A Hamden officer who was involved in a shooting in New Haven that injured a young woman in 2019 has pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree, according to New Haven State’s Attorney.

Police said Hamden officer Devin Eaton and a Yale police officer shot at a car in New Haven on April 16, 2019, after Eaton stopped it while investigating a reported robbery.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Officials said Eaton fired 13 times after the driver, Paul Witherspoon III, got out of the car unexpectedly. Witherspoon wasn't injured. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, was seriously injured but survived. Pollock was also shot and suffered minor injuries.

The shooting set off months of protest as community activists demanded transparency and accountability for what happened.

Local

New Britain 17 mins ago

Police Investigating Death of Woman Found Unconscious in New Britain

COVID-19 25 mins ago

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is 20.27 Percent

A news release from the New Haven State’s Attorney says that a part of the plea agreement with the state, Eaton has agreed that he will not now, nor ever in his lifetime, seek or accept employment or reemployment as a sworn law enforcement officer in the State of Connecticut, or any other state or territory of the United States.

Sentencing for Eaton is scheduled for April 8.

This article tagged under:

new havenHamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us