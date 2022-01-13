Hamden Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Assault in 2019 Shooting in New Haven

A Hamden officer who was involved in a shooting in New Haven that injured a young woman in 2019 has pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree, according to New Haven State’s Attorney.

Police said Hamden officer Devin Eaton and a Yale police officer shot at a car in New Haven on April 16, 2019, after Eaton stopped it while investigating a reported robbery.

Officials said Eaton fired 13 times after the driver, Paul Witherspoon III, got out of the car unexpectedly. Witherspoon wasn't injured. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, was seriously injured but survived. Pollock was also shot and suffered minor injuries.

The shooting set off months of protest as community activists demanded transparency and accountability for what happened.

A news release from the New Haven State’s Attorney says that a part of the plea agreement with the state, Eaton has agreed that he will not now, nor ever in his lifetime, seek or accept employment or reemployment as a sworn law enforcement officer in the State of Connecticut, or any other state or territory of the United States.

Sentencing for Eaton is scheduled for April 8.