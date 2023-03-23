Hamden Police Provide Hyundai, Kia Car Owners With Free Steering Wheel Locks

Hamden Police are giving away steering wheel locks to residents with certain Hyundai and Kia cars in an effort to prevent car thefts in town.

The police department said they've been given a supply of steering wheel locks from Hyundai in response to an uptick in motor vehicle thefts.

Police said the locks will be given to anyone that owns a Hyundai or Kia car that was manufactured before November of 2021.

The steering wheel locks can be picked up at the front desk of the Hamden Police Department located on Dixwell Avenue. They're free of charge.