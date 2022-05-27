Hamden Police Search for Suspect in Armed Robbery at Goodwill Store

Hamden police are looking for the man who robbed a Goodwill Store at gunpoint Thursday morning, prompting a shelter-in-place at three schools.

Officers responded to the Goodwill Store at 2369 Dixwell Ave. around 8:30 a.m. and store employees told them a male with a firearm went in through the back of the store before it opened and stole money, police said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hamden Middle School, Spring Glen School and Shepard Glen School followed shelter-in-place protocols while officers searched the area, police said.

One Goodwill Store employee suffered a minor facial injury during the robbery, police said.

Hamden police are looking for a male wearing dark clothing, a black mask and an orange traffic vest. They said he left in a silver four-door sedan.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating and witnesses are asked to contact Detective Scott Levenduski of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4050.

Callers can remain anonymous.