Hamden police are looking to identify shoplifters after two suspects stole from an Old Navy.

Officials responded to 2335 Dixwell Avenue on the report of a shoplifting on January 13, 2020. According to police, a man and a woman stole at least 2 bags of clothing, estimated to cost a total of $540.00. They both fled on foot running towards Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Glifort at (203) 230-4030.