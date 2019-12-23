Hamden

Hamden Police Seek Attempted Robbery Suspect

Hamden police are looking for a suspect accused of brandishing a box cutter during a street robbery Sunday.

Police said they were called to the Hamden Laundromat at 852 Dixwell Ave. for what was reported as a "customer dispute." Investigators determined it was actually an attempted robbery.

According to police, the suspect followed the victim into the laundromat and demanded money while showing the box cutter. The victim refused, and the suspect "gestured to his waistline," suggesting he had a gun. When an employee called police, the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s with a goatee. He was wearing a red jacket at the time.

Anyone with information should contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

