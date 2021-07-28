Hamden

Hamden Police Seek Robbery Suspects

Election_DCS_Future_6p_110817.jpg
NBC10

Hamden police are seeking two suspects in an armed street robbery earlier this week.

Police said four people were robbed at gunpoint while in the parking lot of the Towne Billiards on Main Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

The suspects were described as males in their late teens to early 20s wearing ski masks. One of the suspects had a handgun. According to police, the suspects stole personal property and one of the victim's cars. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4055.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us