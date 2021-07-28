Hamden Police Seek Robbery Suspects

Hamden police are seeking two suspects in an armed street robbery earlier this week.

Police said four people were robbed at gunpoint while in the parking lot of the Towne Billiards on Main Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

The suspects were described as males in their late teens to early 20s wearing ski masks. One of the suspects had a handgun. According to police, the suspects stole personal property and one of the victim's cars. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4055.