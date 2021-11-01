Hamden Police Seek Suspect in Purse Snatching

Hamden police are trying to find a suspect accused of knocking a woman to the ground and stealing her purse.

Police said the 61-year-old victim was robbed at the Hamden Plaza parking lot at 2100 Dixwell Ave. around 7 p.m. According to police, the suspect knocked into her from behind, injuring her, then snatched her purse.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspect is described as a male between 16-17, 5'8" to 5'10", with a thin build and low-cut hair (shaved on the sides). He was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

The suspect escaped in a newer model black car followed by a newer model white car. Both vehicles drove off toward the Spring Glen area, according to police. A good Samaritan found some of the victim's belongings.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime or have surveillance images of the suspect or vehicles is asked to call the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4047.