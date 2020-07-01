Hamden Police Identify Victim in Fatal Crash

Officials have released the name of the victim struck and killed by a stolen motor vehicle in Hamden.

21-year-old Garrison Nieves, of Hamden, was hit while riding his scooter on state street Wednesday.

Police said that around 5:30 - p.m. two cars, a Toyota Corolla and a blue Honda sedan, were driving "erratically" and swerving around traffic when the Toyota crashed into a scooter.

The scooter rider was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died.

Hamden police have released photos of the suspects involved in a fatal crash on State Street Wednesday afternoon.

Hamden Police Department

Investigators said after the crash, the people in the Toyota stopped and got into the Honda, then drove off.

Police said that the Toyota had been reported stolen from Hamden on June 17. The Honda had Connecticut registration AS-54198.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects pictured above is asked to call the Hamden Police Department Officer Nicholas Lovett at 475-201-1201.