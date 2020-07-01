Hamden

Hamden Police Identify Victim in Fatal Crash

Hamden Police Department

Officials have released the name of the victim struck and killed by a stolen motor vehicle in Hamden.

21-year-old Garrison Nieves, of Hamden, was hit while riding his scooter on state street Wednesday.

Police said that around 5:30 - p.m. two cars, a Toyota Corolla and a blue Honda sedan, were driving "erratically" and swerving around traffic when the Toyota crashed into a scooter.

Local

Plymouth 2 hours ago

Crews Investigate Death of a Swimmer Who Went Missing at Lake Winfield

Simsbury 5 hours ago

Man Attacked By Bear While Walking Dogs in Simsbury

The scooter rider was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Hamden police have released photos of the suspects involved in a fatal crash on State Street Wednesday afternoon.

Hamden Police Department

Investigators said after the crash, the people in the Toyota stopped and got into the Honda, then drove off.

Hamden Police Department

Police said that the Toyota had been reported stolen from Hamden on June 17. The Honda had Connecticut registration AS-54198.

Hamden Police Department

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects pictured above is asked to call the Hamden Police Department Officer Nicholas Lovett at 475-201-1201.

This article tagged under:

Hamdenfatal crashdeadly crashhamden crash
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us