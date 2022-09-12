Hamden Police to Host Gun Buyback Event

Hamden police are hosting a gun buyback event this upcoming weekend.

The event will take place on the top level of the Hamden Police Department parking garage on Dixwell Avenue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The gun buyback will be a drive-up, drop-off event and is 100% anonymous with no ID required.

Residents and non-residents are able to dispose of working guns in exchange for cash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The following amounts will be given for each gun:

$10: BB, pellet, paint and air powered guns

$50: Single and double-shot (Derringer style) handguns, rifles, shotguns

$150: Pistols and revolvers (handguns)

$250: Assault-type weapons (to be determined by HPD)

Non-working guns will also be collected, but cash will not be given for them.

Event organizers said the guns must be delivered unloaded in clear plastic bags. Any ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag.

Police said free gun locks and safe gun storage information will also be shared.

A blacksmith demonstration by Swords to Plowshares Northeast will also be showing guns that are converted into garden tools, event organizers added.