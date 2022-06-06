Teen Faces Murder Charges in Connection to Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old at Hamden Park

Hamden Police have arrested a teen in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez near the Farmington Canal Linear Park last month.

Gomez was shot and killed on the popular trail near Treadwell Street in the afternoon of May 9.

Officials arrested 18-year-old Jenigh Ward of Hamden Monday morning. Gomez was walking home from school when he was shot to death, according to police.

Gomez was a Hamden High School freshman.

Mayor Lauren Garrett said Gomez was a very loved and respected young man. He loved playing football with his teammates, playing basketball with friends and being outside.

"His life was cut short by a senseless act of violence," Garrett said during a news conference Monday. "There is nothing we can do to bring Elijah back."

The mayor said she hopes this arrest brings "a small measure of relief" to Gomez's family and friends.

At the time of the shooting, police said they received several reports of three people running from the area where the shooting took place.

In addition to murder charges, Ward also faces charges for conspiracy to commit murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Ward is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13, according to police.

Just after the shooting, the mayor said Gomez's death was a shock to the community.

"This is a devastating loss to Hamden and our schools. Tragedies of this magnitude shake us to the core as individuals and as a community. The loss of a life of a child is impossible to make sense of under any circumstances but the violent nature of this incident leaves us feeling vulnerable, powerless, and grasping for answers," she said at the time.

Officials said their investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055.

Police said they continue to patrol the canal line and other areas with high crime rates in town.