Hamden Pride Festival postponed due to weather safety concerns

The Hamden Pride Festival scheduled to take place Saturday has been postponed due to weather safety concerns.

The town of Hamden and the Hamden Pride Commission said they've rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 4.

Organizers said the festival will take place in Town Center Park.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperating in postponing this event in the interest of keeping everyone safe," they said on Facebook.

