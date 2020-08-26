Hamden Public Schools Further Delays Start of School Year

Hamden school officials voted to push start of school year to September 15th after a meeting Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

The superintendent and board members said they are worried they don’t have the staff needed to start school.

According to Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools Jody Goeler, some of the teachers applied for accommodations under the Family and Medical Leave Act or Americans with Disabilities Act.

The school year was previously delayed to september 8th.

“I believe we can start on the 8th, but it keeps me awake at night knowing that on the 8th, we may not have all the staff in place that we need to have in place,” said Goeler.

The superintendent said a lack of staff could affect safety measures.

During last night’s virtual board of education meeting, board members read letters aloud from parents.

Many parents expressed frustration making statements like “I do understand the public health crisis but I also think that another crisis is not being discussed enough and that's an educational crisis.”

The board also discussed having the first week of school be entirely remote after parents suggested that as an alternative option, but decided against it because of the lack of time available to get the technology in place.