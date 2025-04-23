Hamden school employee placed on leave after students reportedly find images on adult website

A Hamden Middle School employee has been placed on leave after students reported finding images of them on an adult website, school officials said.

In a statement to parents, Principal Michelle Coogan said administrators were made aware of concerns involving a school employee during dismissal on Monday.

Students reported finding inappropriate images of a staff member, and the photos were shared among students, according to Coogan.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified of the incident. The employee has since been placed on leave while an investigation is conducted.

In light of the incident, school officials are asking parents to review internet safety with their children.

"We also ask that you monitor your child's personal technology, including photographs, internet searches and social media activity, and encourage families to have open conversations about how to respond if children encounter harmful or inappropriate materials online," Coogan said in the statement.

School officials did not provide the employee's name. No additional information was immediately available.