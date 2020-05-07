Hamden to Say Thank You to Front-Line Workers With Parade

Hamden is saying “thank you” to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with a parade this morning.

The town is sponsoring a “Thank You Tour,” a vehicle parade, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to say thank you, with an emphasis on employees of grocery stores who are making sure residents can get the food and supplies they need.

Parade Route:

Approximate times of the parade and route:

Hamden Plaza/Hamden Mart: 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m

Dixwell and Putnam 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Head north on Dixwell Avenue: 10 a.m.

Dixwell and Benham St (Home Depot Plaza): 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

End at the Stop & Shop parking lot: 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Hamden Police Department, Hamden Fire Department, Hamden CERT Team, Hamden Volunteer Fire Department, The National Guard, Nelson Ambulance, AMR and K & J Tree Services will participate.