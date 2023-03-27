west haven

Hammer Used in Fight Between Woman's Current and Ex-Boyfriends in West Haven

West Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A woman's current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend are both injured after a fight in West Haven on Monday morning. Authorities said a hammer was used during the fight.

Police said the woman's ex-boyfriend came to her house on Bristol Street around 5:30 a.m. to confront the new boyfriend.

While at the house, authorities said there was a fight between the ex-boyfriend and the current boyfriend. During the fight, a hammer and another piece of hardware were used.

Investigators said both men sustained significant, but non-life threatening injuries. Both were treated at the scene and were transported to the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The incident is under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

west haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us