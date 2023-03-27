Hammer Used in Fight Between Woman's Current and Ex-Boyfriends in West Haven

A woman's current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend are both injured after a fight in West Haven on Monday morning. Authorities said a hammer was used during the fight.

Police said the woman's ex-boyfriend came to her house on Bristol Street around 5:30 a.m. to confront the new boyfriend.

While at the house, authorities said there was a fight between the ex-boyfriend and the current boyfriend. During the fight, a hammer and another piece of hardware were used.

Investigators said both men sustained significant, but non-life threatening injuries. Both were treated at the scene and were transported to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.