‘Not true': Handlers say haunted Annabelle doll isn't missing

Sometimes internet chatter can breathe life into a story that just isn’t true. That’s exactly what happened this month when a group of paranormal investigators took a famous doll on the road.

The story of Annabelle was made famous by the Conjuring movies that featured the work of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The doll was said to be possessed, and carefully sealed in a container and blessed by a priest.

Annabelle is an endless source of fascination on social media, according to her handlers, because of the haunting stories that surround the doll.

“I think that’s the fascination. It doesn’t look anything like the movie doll. It’s a raggedy Anne doll, but the things that it’s done and havoc it’s caused to people is serious,” Tony Spera, Ed and Lorraine Warren’s son-in-law, said.

Handlers recently brought the doll to West Virginia and Louisiana. That’s when a rumor hit the internet saying that Annabelle was missing.

“Not true!” say the doll’s handlers.

“We confronted it, we posted our video showing Annabelle is still in The Warren Museum,” Dan Rivera with the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) said.

Along with the untrue story of the missing Annabelle comes another viral story about the doll. Internet sleuths posted videos suggesting that the doll’s visit to New Orleans caused three big news events there in May.

A plantation burned to the ground, there was a prison break and a voodoo priestess’ house caught fire.

But again, Annabelle’s handlers say it’s not true. They say the doll isn’t to blame.

“I don’t believe that was demonic that caused that all to happen,” Rivera said.

The NESPR team plans to put the doll back on tour later this year because members believe it helps audiences to learn about the paranormal.

