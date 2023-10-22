Handmade scarecrows on display in Downtown Wethersfield

Fall is in full swing in Downtown Wethersfield.

From colorful leaves to elaborate scarecrows, it's all along Main Street.

The Old-Wethersfield Shopkeepers Association runs this scarecrow stroll every year. Local businesses and families make them by hand and display them for all to see.

"It's just good old fashion fun," said Kate Hochdorfer, of Wethersfield.

Hochdorfer was one of the participants. She says she started preparing for this over the summer. Her inspiration this year was 'Wednesday' from the Addams Family.

"Me and another family, we get together, and we do one every year. It's like a tradition for us," said Hochdorfer.

These iconic fall figures are not just for decoration, it's also a contest. Earlier this month, people could scan the corresponding QR code and cast their vote.

A fan favorite was the fire-breathing dragon entry, which one a blue first-place ribbon.

"I think it's easier to bring everyone out in warm weather, but I like how it brings everyone out in the fall as well," said Rebecca Davies, who lives in New Jersey.

People from near and far came to see the scarecrows, including some already dressed in their Halloween costumes to get into the fall spirit.

"It's fun because everybody can just go around and eat ice at main street creamy and look at these amazing scarecrows," said Layla Lopez, of Wethersfield.