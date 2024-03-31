Hands On Hartford provides free meals on Easter

Hands On Hartford has been around for decades and supports the community in many ways.

For two hours on Easter Sunday, people could enjoy a warm, holiday meal.

"All these meals are free and open to anyone and everyone in our community," said Stephanie Boyce.

Boyce is the Director of Homeless Prevention, Outreach and Food Access Programs at Hands On Hartford. She says hundreds of people come to these holiday meal events throughout the year.

Lately, they've been seeing 300 to 400 guests.

Hands On Hartford provides frees meals like this on most holidays including Christmas, New Year's Day, Memorial Day, and Fourth of July.

Roasted herbed chicken, potatoes, mixed veggies, tossed salad, and dessert was on this year's Easter menu. There was a vegetarian option as well.

"We give everybody a restaurant setting so it's not just like a soup kitchen. This is a community restaurant," said Robert Maffucci.

Maffucci is the director of Gather 55, Hands On Hartford's pay-what-you-can restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch.

"I love it, and I see lives transformed every day," said Maffucci.

On Easter Sunday, Maffuci was once again making sure the community was fed, but guests say the food isn't the only reason they stop by.

"I like the friendship. You know, the gathering," said Monique Vega.

People come for connection and community.

"You know, nobody likes to be alone on the holiday," said Salvatore Pinna, of West Hartford.

It was all hands-on-deck at Hands On Hartford on Sunday. Organizers and volunteers worked together to give people a memorable holiday experience.

"The most important thing to take away is people are coming here for dignity on very special and blessed day and we're going to all make sure that we do that," said Matt Mocarsky.