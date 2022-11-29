Hands On Hartford Works to Help Feed Community

Show your support today on Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to organizations that aim to make our communities a better place.

For more than 50 years, a Hartford-based non-profit has put the community first simply by feeding them.

Hands On Hartford addresses food insecurity and provides other neighborhood services, such as assistance with utility costs and rent.

"By being here, we're really looking to make sure everyone in Hartford has enough. When somebody needs help, we're here to help,” said Kate Shafer, director of partnerships and support.

Hands On Hartford helps 500 to 600 families every month with its food pantry.

The site is open Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., and gives those in need a week's worth of groceries.

"Hartford has a nearly 30% poverty rate so there's a lot of people really struggling in Hartford. The folks who come here, it's a range. Sometimes it is a senior on a fixed income, sometimes it is a single parent trying to get by,” said Shafer.

Shafer said breakfast food is a big need right now, including peanut butter, jelly and cereal.

Handing out these items are selfless individuals like Frank Lambert, of West Hartford.

Lambert has volunteered with his wife for the past six years. Together they distribute meals in the food pantry every Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

"When you try to have everything for yourself, you're not happy, but when you do something for somebody else, you feel better,” Frank Lambert said.

Hands On Hartford lives up to its name by being hands-on.

In July, the organization found another way to serve the community and opened Gather55, a pay-what-you-can restaurant to create a barrier-free dining experience.

"Our mission for Gather55 is really about gathering diverse economic communities. Bringing everyone together with great food, great service, and really making a space for people to come together, break bread together,” said Shafer.

People can pay the posted amount or a minimum of $2 for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If that is not possible, they can volunteer for a half hour at the restaurant or enjoy a meal on the house.

Shafer said 70% of diners rely on the minimum payment, volunteering, or free meal vouchers, which is made possible with donations and greatly needed now.

Gather55 is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner is served every Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Visit Hands On Hartford to learn more or donate.