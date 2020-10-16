Happening Around CT: Halloween Events in 2020

Halloween definitely looks a bit different this year, but there are still many communities trying to provide alternative ways to ensure families have some spooky and safe fun.

Connecticut Department of Public Health also recently issued some guidelines for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween to help minimize the spread amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here are some fun spooktacular events happening across the state to help you get into the holiday spirit.

Beacon Falls

Family Pumpkin Painting

The Beacon Falls Public Library will host their annual family pumpkin painting at the Matthies Park Pavillion. Each family will be assigned a time and picnic table to painting social distancing. This will happen on October 24. Registration is required.

Family Pumpkin Carving

Families can register to for some pumpkin carving fun at Matthies Memorial Park. Limit to 4 families for each 45-minute time slot, groups will be assigned a table, and social distancing guidelines will be maintained. More information can be fund here.

Branford

10th Annual Scarecrows on the Green

The Branford Garden Club invites people to check out some scarecrows on the green. Scarecrows have created and decorated by local businesses, organizations, clubs, schools, families, and individuals. More info here

Bristol

Wojtusik Nursery Halloween Happenings 2020

Cow Train Ride, Not So Haunted House, Pumpkin Patch will happen at the Wojtusik Nursery every weekend in October. Masks and social distancing required. Find more information here.

Danbury

Trunk or Treat Drive Thru

The Ladies' Guild and MYO will host a "Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat" event on October 31st from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. in the church parking lot. They are asking for a $10 donation per car. Information can be found here.

Halas Farm Market 1st Annual Pumpkin Lighting Spectacular Drive Thru Viewing

Halas Farm Market is attempting to break the Guinness World Record of 30,851.00 for the most pumpkins carved and lit at once. They are asking for people to carve pumpkin to add to their display. All lit jack-o-lanterns will be placed on display on our risers that will span the length of the front of our Farm for a drive through viewing that will take place Friday and Saturday evening 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m

Forest of Fear

Forest of fear opens Friday and Saturdays for the remainder of October with some new guidelines to ensure fun and safety.

Essex

Scarecrow FestiFall

Essex Board of Trade host its annual 2020 Scarecrow FestiFall. Scarecrow viewers are encouraged to vote for their favorite. A “Mini-Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt” will also take place at participating retailers along Main Street, Essex Village.

East Windsor

Pumpkin Patch Trolley

Ride a trolley out to the pumpkin patch, then pick out a pumpkin to take home. Each child will receive a bag of stickers to decorate their pumpkin. Trolley rides start at 10am. Information and Tickets can be found here.

East Haddam

Not So Scary Halloween Drive-Through

Ray of Liight Farm hosting a not so scary drive thru event. This will happen on October 17th, 23rd. & 24th. Tickets can be bought here.

East Hartford

Residents are invited to join us for a Trunk or Treat Drive Thru. This event will be held rain or shine on Saturday, October 31st from 12 - 3 p.m. on the Pratt and Whitney runway. This event is open to the first 500 pre-registered families.

East Hampton

The Ride at Pumpkintown USA

A 1-mile drive-thru is open to view over 30 Pumpkinhead people and their animal companions is open to the public during the Halloween season. Reservations are required. More info here.

Griswold

Fall Family Fun at Buttonwood Farm

The Corn Maze at Buttonwood Farm will be open from October 3 to 31 on weekends only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Litchfield

Scarecrows in the Meadow

The Litchfield Historical Society announced Scarecrows in the Meadow from October 17th-October 31st. Visitors are invited to walk through the display of scarecrows and vote on their favorite. Check out the society's site for more.

Milford

Happy Haunts Hollow

Stay in your car to enjoy a witches, dancing scarecrows, grinning ghosts, and more in a Drive-thru Halloween experience. Admission is $20.00 per car.

Pumpkins on the Go!

Pumpkins on the Pier is on with three separate on-going activities throughout the City of Milford. More information on these activities can be found here.

Mystic

Downtown Mystic Ghost Stroll

Downtown Mystic Ghost Strolls are talking place throughout October. Information on prices and tickets can be found here.

Pumpkin Carving at Mystic Seaport Museum

Mystic Seaport asking people to carve pumpkins for their Jack-o-Lantern Walk starting on October 24th. To see a full list of Mystic Seaport events, visit here.

North Haven

A Night at The Pumpkin Patch

Take your family on a drive through The Landing of North Haven Pumpkin Patch October 23rd & 24th from 6 - 8pm. Hundreds of pumpkins will be displayed in unique settings. A $5 donation per car is requested to benefit the North Haven Rotary.

Northford

Trunk or Treat Express

Drive-thru the community center parking lot trunks for their trunk or treat express. Participants are being asked to register how many treaters will be in your vehicle by visiting this site.

Norwalk

Free Halloween Drive-Thru!

Stew Leonard’s in Norwalk will have their first-ever drive-through Halloween celebration. This free event is open to the community starting Friday, October 2 through Saturday, October 31, 2020. More info here.

Wethersfield

Main Street Scarecrows

Main Street in Old Wethersfield is lined with unique scarecrows made by various artists and residents.

Windsor Locks

Haunted Hangars Trick or Treat

The New England Air Museum will host a Haunted Hangars Trick or Treat program on Saturday, October 31st from 10:30am to 2:30pm. This program is free with general admission. Price information can be found on their website.