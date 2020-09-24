Happy 2 See You: Getting Seniors Socializing in the Age of COVID-19

People helping cooped up senior citizens in Hartford have an innovative way to get them out of the house in the age of COVID-19.

The city’s South End Wellness Senior Center held its second “Happy to 2 See You” drive-by event.

Seniors who haven’t been to the center since March 13 because of the pandemic were allowed to show up masked and in a vehicle so they were socially distanced.

Once they got to the front of the line, they received a box lunch donated by Max Bibo’s of Hartford.

They also received a goody bag with donated food staples like rice, pasta, and eggs. The goody bags included activities for seniors including crosswords, sudoku and even yarn for sewing.

“These are our seniors that come to the center on a daily basis. So we want to make sure they are comfortable and doing well, and they’re also happy to see us”, said Hyacinth Yennie, one of the event organizers.

Zobeira Sanchez was one of the people in line at the event.

“It’s a good thing because the COVID-19 and people are without jobs and they can’t afford lot of stuff with everything that’s going on. It’s really really nice of them to do this," Sanchez said.

After receiving the gift and food bags, seniors were also offered COVID-19 screenings.