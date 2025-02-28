Harry's Place in Colchester opens for 2025 season

An iconic burger spot in Colchester opened today, and you couldn’t ask for a better day to mark the occasion.

Barbara Philip said the combination was too good to miss.

“I said to my husband, ‘It’s a nice day; let’s get out of here; let’s go,” said Philip.

Harry’s Place in Colchester has been going strong for 105 years and counting, and Friday was opening day.

Debbie Lyman told us it was her first time going to the burger spot.

“It’s been a long winter. It’s a beautiful day," said Lyman. "Glad to be out and about.”

Bob Tingley said going to Harry's Place has turned into a family tradition.

“We’ve been coming here for 25, 30 years," said Tingley. "My father, believe it or not, first brought us here when I was a kid, and we’ve been coming ever since.”

John Garet, the manager at Harry's Place in Colchester, told us today is the first time they’ve opened with counter service in February.

He said, “When our shutters come up, people get excited because it means miserable winter is hopefully in the rearview mirror, and we're ready to go and have some sun and fun and a little warmth.”

While Friday was a nice day to be out and about, Josh Unick, the owner of Hen's on the Hill Farm in Windham, told us the cold winter has delayed maple syrup season, which typically starts in mid-February.

“It's been below freezing most of February," said Unick. "We haven't had many above-freezing temperatures up here.”

But he said if the forecast stays current, then maple should be flowing next week.

“When the trees, during the day, thaw out with the warmer temperatures, it creates a pressure in the tree, up to 25 PSI, and that forces the sap out of the tree,” said Unick.

While you may have to wait for some maple syrup, burgers are ready now.

Philip said to get to Harry's as soon as you can.

“Come now, there’s no line," said Philip. "There will be once word gets out.”