Harsher penalties considered for drivers going over 100mph

State leaders are considering harsher penalties for drivers caught going 100 miles per hour or more.

In the month of March, Connecticut State Police arrested at least 10 people for driving more than 100 miles per hour. It happened on I-95, I-84, and I-91 from Hartford and Rocky Hill, to Madison and West Haven.

The latest arrest came on Friday in Vernon.

On Monday, legislators held a public hearing.

The judiciary committee proposed the bill. If a driver is caught driving more than 100 miles per hour, it would allow police to impound the car for 48 hours. The bill also proposed drivers face fines and jail time for the first offense.

“I think Connecticut has an issue with what's happening on our highways. It's been part of the discussion both inside of the legislature and outside," said Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven). "And I think the effort is to try to get at that and reduce that, particularly when it comes to speeding. I think anybody who's doing 100 miles an hour on the highways of Connecticut is a problem for all of us."

Attorney General William Tong also expressed his support for the measure.

He released a statement on Monday.

“From excessive speeding and reckless lane changes to distracted and intoxicated driving, this brazen lawlessness puts all of us at risk and cannot be tolerated. Regardless of day, time, or what lane I am in there are individuals speeding by, often exceeding one-hundred miles-per-hour, with little to no consequence. My family and all Connecticut families deserve to be safe on our roadways without concern that an irresponsible driver will jeopardize their wellbeing. That is why we must do more to protect the safety of our roads, and I believe this bill is a step in the right direction. By requiring the 48-hour impoundment of someone’s motor vehicle after they have been arrested for travelling over one-hundred miles-per-hour will increase accountability for those engaging in this type of reckless behavior and will likely make them think twice before traveling that fast again.”