Hartford Police Investigating Crash That Killed Pedestrian

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Hartford Saturday night has died and police are searching for the driver who they said left the scene.

Police said officers responded to Albany Avenue and Garden Street just after 11:34 p.m. and found 62-year-old Rafael Ortiz, of Hartford, in the road, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Ortiz was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators believe he was struck by a gray, early- to mid-2000s Infiniti I30 that fled before officers arrived.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the vehicle was captured on cameras the day after the crash and it had damage to the hood and grill. They said the vehicle was last seen with Connecticut license plate AZ98699 and a black hood and front bumper.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call

Detective Eric Lemke at 860-757-4125 or the Hartford police department’s tip line at 860.722.TIPS (8477).