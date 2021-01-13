soccer

Hartford Athletic Names New Head Coach

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford Athletic has named the club's new head coach.

According to officials, Harry Watling, 31, previously worked in the Academy system for the Premier League's West Ham United. He is UEFA A and B licensed. Watling earned his B license at age 18 and his A license at 26, making him one of the youngest coaches in England to have such licenses, officials added.

Before West Ham, Watling spent four years working in the Academy system at Millwall FC and five years at Chelsea FC, officials said.

Local

new haven 11 mins ago

Elicker to Provide Update on New Haven COVID-19 Response

Bristol Hospital 39 mins ago

Volunteers Needed to Help With COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Bristol Hospital

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to continue to grow as a Coach, but also to build on the success and culture that has been established here in Hartford. The Club reached new heights last year and I am determined to take us even higher," Watling said in part in a statement.

Watling is becoming the the third head coach in club history.

"Harry emerged from a very deep and impressive group of candidates and is among the most highly regarded young coaches in England. He has learned from some of the best soccer minds in the world and has shown a strong ability to develop and maximize talent," Chairman Bruce Mandell said in part in a statement.

Hartford Athletic has signed nine players for the 2021 season with six returning from the 2020 season. For more information on season tickets, click here.

This article tagged under:

soccerHartford Athleticharry watling
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us