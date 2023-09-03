Hartford Athletic supporters frustrated with lack of match postponement

A challenging situation for the Hartford Athletic players and supporters. The team played Saturday’s match without 10 players due to COVID-19 and the league refusing to postpone.

“That definitely raised all of our eyebrows and was really a frustrating and disheartening moment for all of us to find that out.”

A moment where Abigail O’Keefe found out the Hartford Athletic would be forced to play their match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. That’s despite the team having 10 players, including two goalkeepers, out due to COVID-19.

“It’s essentially having a team that’s towards the top of the table play an injured horse that’s even more injured,” she said.

O’Keefe is the vice president of the Bonanza, the Hartford Athletic supporters’ group. She and others did not understand why the match couldn’t be postponed.

“It’s really not fair to the spirit of the competitive nature of the league. Like, these results matter,” she said.

In a post on “X” formerly known as Twitter, the team says it made several requests to the United Soccer League to postpone the match, but the league required the match to be played.

The team wrote, “We are beyond disappointed with this decision which is in no way aligned with the spirit of competition and fails to put the best interests of players, staff, and fans first.”

O’Keefe says many supporters of the Tampa Bay team have reached out.

“Most of the Tampa supporters have been surprisingly sending solidarity to us. They don’t think this game should be played either,” she said.

She hopes supporters pack the stadium when the team returns to Hartford.

“No matter what happens, we’re going to be proud of those boys and we need them to know it the next time they’re playing in Hartford,” O’Keefe said.