Hartford Athletic welcome students for 4th annual STEM showcase and soccer game

On Tuesday, Hartford Athletic welcomed over 3,000 students and teachers to Trinity Health Stadium for the fourth annual STEM and Soccer Education Game.

“This is our first time here and for some of our students, this is our first field trip ever,” said career and technical education teacher Catherine Bunko.

Bunko brought 60 sixth-and seventh-grade students to the event, where they learned about STEM careers and opportunities.

“It’s very exciting to get our kids out, to see something new and experience a new sport they would have never seen,” she said.

The event showcases STEM skills and projects while also introducing the students to the world of soccer.

“We’re all here to kind of spread awareness about STEM,” said high school senior Emmet Spaeth. Spaeth is a member of the robotics team at University High School of Science & Engineering in Hartford, which brought its robot to show to the kids.

“The kids love it,” said Spaeth. “They walk and they go, 'oh my God, it’s a robot.' And we drive it around. We do the simple little things and they’re amazed and you just see their eyes popping, their jaws dropped down. It’s a lot of fun.”

The event also showcased some of the state’s younger innovators including middle school classmates Cairo Lewis, Cooper Pike and Eliam Decena. Each one presented their own robots, which they worked on for weeks.

“I made something that can push trash and then you pick it up once it’s done pushing it,” said 12-year-old Pike.

Lewis, who loves to dance, made a robot that breakdances. The robot starts dancing when someone waves something of color in front of it. Lewis said he picked the color black, and the robot’s camera works as a sensor.

“I’ve never been here before,” he said. “It was pretty cool.”

Eliam Decena, 12 wanted to replicate WALL-E, the Disney robot that spends his time cleaning the planet.

“It’s not fully done, but it’s pretty good so far. It can move, the arms can rotate,” he said.

After the showcase, the students and teachers stuck around to watch the Athletic take on the New England FC.