Hartford Based Co. Making Thousands of Super Bowl Hats

Hartford-based GimaSport is embroidering 3,500-7,000 hats per day for Kansas City Chiefs fans after Sunday night’s Super Bowl win.

GimaSport has been in business for more than 20 years. Roberto Giansiracusa, the owner, said his team of 15 employees started at 4 a.m. on Monday and will work until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., then will be back at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. They have 52 machines running around the clock that embroider the KC arrowhead logo on licensed hats. The hats will then be shipped to major retailers across the country.

“Kansas City hasn’t won in 50 years so there’s a high demand. It’s a big market, big fan base, so we really need to get these going and get them out to stores very quickly,” said Giansiracusa.

GimaSport not only makes licensed apparel for the NFL, but also for the MLB, NBA and college teams.

Congrats to the @Chiefs & their fans on the big #SuperBowl win! Watch @NBCConnecticut today at 4pm for a behind-the-scenes look at @GimaSport - a #Hartford company making thousands of hats for fans. #NBCCT #ChiefsKindgom pic.twitter.com/WzqhVwCtip — Jennifer Joas NBC CT (@JenniferJoas) February 3, 2020

“There’s a sense of pride because we do it right here in Hartford,” Giansiracusa said. “My crew, they get all the credit, they do a great job, they’re dedicated, they come in, they enjoy what they do. We’re lucky. We’re very fortunate.”