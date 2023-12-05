Hartford building inspector resigns amid NY drug probe: city official

A Hartford building inspector has resigned after being arrested for allegedly trafficking over 100 pounds of drugs in New York, according to a city official.

Alexander Samboy was one of three alleged drug traffickers arrested in October at a Bronx pizzeria. Investigators said Samboy, along with two others, was involved in the sale of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other drugs.

Investigators said the drugs were worth about $4 million and all of it was seized from the Mexzzarella Pizza shop.

The DEA said the drug trafficking operation was being run across the street from a public elementary school.

A Hartford city official told NBC Connecticut that the city initiated disciplinary proceedings right after learning about Samboy's arrest.

When Samboy was called on to attend a disciplinary hearing, he resigned, the city official said.

Gaudencio Rosendo Perez and Zulema Cardenas Espinoza were the other two people arrested. They, along with Samboy, face charges for operating as a major trafficker and possession of a controlled substance.