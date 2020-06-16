Hartford

Hartford Business Has “Black Lives Matter” Painted in Parking Lot

A Black-owned business in Hartford brought in several artists to make a "Black Lives Matter" painting on the parking lot.

My People Clinical Services' executive director, Abdul-Rahmaan I. Muhammad, said he wants people to see the message whether they are walking by or flying above.

"This is just our way of saying that Black Lives Matter," Muhammad said. "We want to let our community know that we stand with our people, we stand with the people and we want them to know that we love them and that they matter to us and so this was an easy way for us to be able to show it."

Hartford
