Hartford celebrates 2nd annual MOVE! with the Urban League of Greater Hartford

It was a great day for a run, some exercise and a celebration as dozens of people were in Hartford for the second annual MOVE! festival on Saturday.

"The sun is shining and everybody else is shining," said 6-year-old Kendrick Gasque.

At Keney Park in Hartford, people were relieved to have a weekend without rain.

"The weather is perfect, I mean you can't ask for much more than this," said David Hopkins, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Hartford.

The good weather coincided with a special tradition in the park.

For the second year in a row, the Urban League of Greater Hartford along with the Hartford Marathon Foundation hosted a 5K, one-mile run/walk and kids' fun run.

It is all part of the Urban League's Move! Festival.

"All the things the Urban League stands for that people may be familiar with - our social justice work, our work in education, employment, homeownership - health and wellness is part of our mission as well," said Hopkins.

The race is only one part of it. There are various clubs, organizations, and activities like soccer and basketball for people to enjoy before or after their race.

"I will be running fast and then be running slow so I can catch my breath," said Gasque.

Gasque was warming up on the court, clearing his head before his one-mile run.

"The idea behind this is to get out and move. Whether you walk or dance or do Zumba, we want people to be active," said Josh Miller, President of the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

All those activities were offered at Keney Park as a way to promote fitness, health and exercise and support the Urban League of Greater Hartford.