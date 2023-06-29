Hartford celebrates newly completed Morgan Street mural

A vision, scaffold, spray cans and a couple bottles of paint. That's what it took to make a 170-foot masterpiece in only a few months.

"No, not afraid of heights. You know, it takes a little getting used to, like anything, but once you turn around and face the wall, it all kinds of just fades away," Michael Rice said.

Rice is the fearless artist behind the mural that is proudly displayed on the side of an apartment building on Morgan Street.

Stretching 18-stories high, it's the tallest mural in New England, according to the state. Project leaders say it also sends a powerful message.

"To try and represent a sense of hope and a sense of pride for the community," Rice said. "Trying to tap into that simpler side of life that we kind of forget these days in this fast-paced world."

On Thursday, the Capitol City came together to celebrate the completion and the importance of public art.

"We think that murals and art as a whole are key to creating vital communities and when we look at this coming through the pandemic, we need to give people a reason to leave their homes again," said Shelley Best, CEO of The Greater Hartford Arts Council.

Among the crowd was also the mural's inspiration: 10-year-old Samuel Gonzalez. His sweet, smiling face and glowing jar of fireflies welcomes you into Hartford.

"It's cool," said Gonzalez.

"We've gone through a pretty complicated few years, Sam, and you make people smile, you make people believe, you give people hope," said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont called the piece, and Samuel himself, a symbol of joy for people of all ages.

"When I look at him, I see art," said Cimmeon Walcott of Hartford.

"I feel very happy that we came here," said Peyton Rice of Baltimore, Maryland.

Leaders say this mural cost $100,000. The building owner paid for half and the rest was covered with federal funding, and it's just one way the city is working to beautify Hartford and bring people together.

As for next steps, The Greater Hartford Arts Council plans to create a mile-long art walk in the city to celebrate more local artists highlight their messages.