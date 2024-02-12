Hartford church addresses safety following double fatal shooting

A church in Hartford and several community activists are coming together after two people were shot and killed over the weekend.

Police say it happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday on 641 Garden St., not far from where another deadly shooting occurred late last month.

"It's too much. It's too much. And the community has a responsibility. We need to start standing up for another," Giselle Jacobs, of Hartford, said.

Jacobs is one of many people worried about the level of crime and violence in her neighborhood.

On Monday, she and others gathered at the site of Saturday's shooting. Police say three men were shot. Two of them were pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene.

The other was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say two shooters were involved in this incident. One of the shooters was one of the deceased men police found on scene.

"It's just becoming too frequent now and so action needs to be put in place now," Pastor Dexter Burke, of Walk in the Light Church of God, said.

Burke, whose church is on the same block as the shooting, said he would like to see a larger police presence in the area. He said he'd also like to create stronger partnerships with shop owners and other church leaders as well as implement what he's calling a 24-hour block watch.

"There's a group of Garden Street residents and homeowners and business owners that are going to be part of that plan," Burke said.

He couldn't say how many people are part of the block watch, but that it is a new effort to keep the community safe and accountable.

"Churches are supposed to change lives for the better, so when the church is ineffective in cleaning up our streets, we have to reevaluate our position and role as a church. When neighbors are not reporting violations to authorities, we've got a problem," Burke said.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam also responded to the issue of gun violence, saying the city is creating an Office of Violence Prevention.

"The action is what's really necessary. Being able to be on the ground and have those relationships one-on-one is really important," Arulampalam said.