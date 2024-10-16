Hartford

Hartford police arrest church employee accused of embezzlement

HartfordPolice
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a man who is accused of embezzling from a Hartford church while he was an employee and moving the money to a shell company, then to his personal accounts.

Hartford police said they took a complaint on June 4 about the embezzlement of funds from a local church between April 2023 to April 2024.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Fraud Division began investigating and determined that the suspect misused the church credit card to direct funds to a shell company, then to his personal accounts while he was employed by the church, police said.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Hartford man, turned himself in to the Hartford Police Department on Tuesday and he has been charged with money laundering in the second degree and larceny in the second degree.  

Bond was set at $250,000.

This article tagged under:

