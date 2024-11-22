Hartford city clerk dies following hit-and-run incident in October: city officials

Hartford's mayor and the city's council president have released a joint statement, confirming the death of a fellow city official.

Noel McGregor, 74, was serving as Town and City Clerk. On October 22, he sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car on Route 2 West in Colchester.

State police said the driver fled the scene.

At the time, State police said the McGregor was standing outside his vehicle when a driver in a dark blue Jeep Cherokee veered into the shoulder of the road and hit him.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Troopers are still looking for the suspect vehicle, which is described as a true blue pearl color. They say the vehicle is likely a 2015 to 2023 model.

Today, Hartford's Mayor and Council President released this joint statement:

"Earlier today, we learned that our Town and City Clerk, Noel McGregor, tragically passed away as a result of injuries sustained during a hit-and-run incident on October 22. The City of Hartford has suffered a great loss, and Noel's unwavering dedication to Hartford and its residents will carry on in the heart and soul of the Town and City Clerk's office. Together, we express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and will honor his memory in spirit of public service." Mayor Arunan Arulampalam and Council President Shirley Surgeon

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.