Hartford

Hartford City Council Looking Into Red Light Cameras as a Way to Curb Unsafe Driving

Red Light Camera Sign 010614
NBC 5 News

Members of the Hartford City Council are planning to introduce a resolution Monday that'll support bringing a red light camera pilot program to the city in an effort to curb unsafe driving practices.

The resolution, which is being introduced by City Council President Maly Rosado and four others, emphasizes the need for "immediate action to curb traffic collisions, hit-and-run accidents, and pedestrian injuries by reckless drivers."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The state of Connecticut general statutes currently do not allow for the use of red light cameras, the resolution reads. But it could be taken up in the next legislative session, which is slated for Feb. 9, 2022.

The members of the council proposing the pilot program hope that they'll be able to gather data on effectiveness of reducing intersection traffic collisions and unsafe driving practices. During the pilot period, no fines or formal tickets would be issued to residents photographed by the red light cameras, according to the resolution.

Local

Waterbury 5 hours ago

Crews Safely Offload Full Propane Tank After Main Valve Failed in Waterbury

EAST HARTFORD 5 hours ago

Pedestrian Has Serious Injuries After Being Struck By Car in East Hartford

Residents with violations during the proposed pilot program would be sent a formal notice of violation. This would not negatively impact them or their driving record.

City council members emphasized the need for such a program, citing data collected by the Connecticut Crash Data Repository which documented 2,735 traffic collisions in the city of Hartford alone between Aug. 31, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021.

The resolution is backed by four Democrats: Rosado, Nick Lebron, Marilyn Rossetti and James “Jimmy” Sanchez Jr. Hartford Party representative John Gale, a former Democrat, is also in support of the resolution.

The next city council meeting will take place Monday at 7 p.m. For more information on the soon-to-be proposed resolution, click here.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford City Councilred light cameras
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us