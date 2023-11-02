Hartford city leaders announce plans to turn church into a Puerto Rican cultural center

City leaders in Hartford want to create a Puerto Rican cultural center. They plan to do that inside what was once Sacred Heart Church.

The 151-year-old building closed its doors seven years ago, but plans are in the works to give it a new life.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the project not only works to save a historical building, but honor Hartford's Puerto Rican population.

"And as a community, we came together to say we have to preserve this history. We have to preserve this history in a way that recognizes the importance of this church to our Puerto Rican community," Bronin said.

City leaders say the shuttered church will soon become a space for Puerto Rican performances and educational programs.

Before it closed, it was a spiritual home for many families.

"I was baptized here. I had my first communion here, and also my entire family was structured around this parish," State Representative James Sanchez said.

Sanchez is also one of the project's task members and hopes the space showcases Hartford's Puerto Rican history.

"I want to make sure that we have a hall of fame or a small museum that will identify the pioneers from the Puerto Rican community," Sanchez said.

The church also played a major role for the Quinones family.

"This was at the front of the church. February 22, 1969," Luis Quinones said.

Hanging on the wall in his home is a picture of his parents wedding at the steps of Sacred Heart Church. Quinones and his siblings also got married there. He said the church was a special part of his upbringing as well.

"That's what we knew, that's what our community was. When it closed down it was a very sad day and all this time, we've fought to have it reopen. We're very happy to see that something is going to come out for everyone to enjoy in the future," Quinones said.

The city is still finalizing the total cost of the project, but Bronin said they've set aside $500,000 for the next phase.

Right now, the city is still looking for companies and contractors for repairs. Those interested can submit their applications on the city website.