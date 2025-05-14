Hartford community calls for end to violence, gives input on next police chief

Neighbors in Hartford are calling for an end to violence in the city in response to the shooting and stabbing that happened at a funeral last week. This call to action comes while the city continues the search for a new police chief.

Mothers United Against Violence invited the community to a vigil at the Gospel Lighthouse Apostolic Church Tuesday evening, denouncing a week of violence.

“What happened in that church, we can’t tolerate that. It’s unacceptable,” said Reverend Henry Brown.

On Friday morning, a fight broke out during a funeral at the church. A person was shot and another was stabbed. On Wednesday, a man was killed on Capitol Avenue and then four people were ambushed and shot during a dice game in the city’s North End.

Henrietta Beckman, a founder of Mothers United Against Violence, experienced gun violence firsthand. Her son was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2002. Beckman aims to help victim’s families through prayer and support.

“When is this gun violence going to end? And why is this still going on 23 years later?” she asked. “We want our city to be safe and our citizens to be safe. So, I have hope.”

Dozens of others shared that sentiment at a meeting about the search for Hartford’s next police chief.

A recent report done by the North Hartford Public Safety Coalition surveyed 140 people. A majority of those who participated said the city’s new chief should be a visible, community-rooted leader committed to transparency, racial justice and responsive policing.

“Not just that it's a job, but it also has to be a calling,” said Kelvin X Lovejoy, of Hartford. “You have to understand the residents.”

The report was given to the mayor’s office. It was put together after calls for transparency in the search for the next chief. The city's previous pick withdrew following an investigation in Philadelphia for sexual harassment allegations.