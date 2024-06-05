Hartford community grieves for toddler killed in hit-and-run crash

The community is remembering a young girl who lost her life in a hit-and-run crash in Hartford. Police say she ran out of a laundromat Monday night and the car that hit her kept going. It was found Tuesday morning miles away in New Haven.

Balloons and a candle are now placed outside a laundromat on New Britain Avenue in Hartford as a tribute to the young girl who lost her life Monday night. Hartford Police say the 19-month-old darted out the front door into the street where she was struck and killed. Customers at the laundromat say they’re stunned by the news.

“Any mother would feel bad losing a child,” said Nolbiama Ramirez, of Hartford.

Only speaking in Spanish, one woman saying she’s still trying to process it all.

“As a mother, I feel bad for her. My condolences to her family for what happened. As parents, we have to be more careful,” Ramirez said.

Regulars at the laundromat say families with young kids are there often and the area can sometimes be dangerous.

“I come almost… every week. Every day here to wash clothes, and this is very dangerous, very dangerous, very bad. Very bad,” said Aurora Martinez, of Hartford.

Others in the area say drivers go way too fast on this stretch of road along New Britain Avenue.

“I don’t feel comfortable living here, it’s not controlled and these cars drive through here like they have no sense,” said Rosa Rivera, of Hartford.

Investigators were able to track down the suspect vehicle, a black BMW, in New Haven the next morning. The driver inside was detained for questioning and is now considered a suspect. Hartford Police say they have surveillance video of the hit-and-run.

“I can tell you, from what I saw, it happened very quickly, the child just very quickly ran out of the laundromat, absolutely heartbreaking,” Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

For now, this memorial is a small show of support for the family.

“I hope that will give her and her family strength,” Ramirez said.

The Department of Children and Families says its working with the Hartford Police Department on investigating this case. The identity of the suspected driver has not been released yet.