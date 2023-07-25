Hartford community leaders call for police accountability following string of violence

Following Hartford’s 21st homicide of the year, some faith-based and community organizations are saying enough is enough.

“What we need in our community is action,” said Kelvin Lovejoy, Lead community organizer at Blue Hill Civic Association. “We need to hold our public officials accountable.”

In a rally outside the Walk in the Light Church of God, leaders called on the police to do more. They want to see the police engage more with the community, diversify and create more programs and policies that encourage positive relationships between officers and residents.

“(Police) will have a better understanding they need some cultural awareness," Archbishop Dexter Burke said. "They need to understand those they are serving.”

Other religious leaders in Hartford, were not so quick to pin responsibility on police.

Mairchal Monts, pastor at the Citadel of Love, said in a statement through the city of Hartford that he appreciates how Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody has attended community events and communicated with residents.

“While the shootings and killings that we have experienced are troubling, we cannot blame the police for our own moral failings or inability to resolve conflict," Monts said.

But other community leaders who attended the rally Tuesday asked for more from their fellow Hartford residents as well.

“We as the residents must be accountable as well. We have to make our community a safe and decent place to live," Lovejoy said.

In a statement to NBC Connecticut, Thody wrote that the police department has implemented several programs to improve community relations.

"From our community service officers, to our dedicated faith-based outreach officer, to the close coordination between our major crimes division and our community partners, we’ve worked very hard to build relationships of trust and respect," Thody wrote. "Those relationships have been incredibly important in helping us solve cases at rates that are significantly above many of our peer cities."

Thody wrote that the department works with organizations like faith-based anti-gun violence group Mothers United Against Violence and COMPASS Peacebuilders, an organization that supports high-risk youth.

"We work closely with victims and victims’ families, and we’ve put a strong focus on working together with faith institutions and faith leaders," Thody wrote. "For us, the relationship between our officers and the community is central to our ability to do our jobs, and we take that very seriously.”