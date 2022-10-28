Hartford Community On Edge After Deadly Shooting

A community in Hartford is shaken up after a man was shot and killed while driving on Hillside Avenue Thursday.

One neighbor who was home at the time, describes what she heard.

“It was like a machine gun, and I heard glass broken and everything else,” Maria Morales said.

Morales was at her boyfriend’s house on Hillside Avenue when she heard gunshots.

“Actually it was very scary, I thought they were shooting at the window, and I just hid myself right there,” Morales said.

Hartford police responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officers found two people inside a car that had crashed into a fence.

“Inside the vehicle was a male driver who appeared to be shot in the head, and a female passenger,” Boisvert said.

Police identified the man who died 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez of Hartford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Authorities say Rodriguez’s car was rear-ended, and when the suspect tried to flee, he followed them. Boisvert said that’s when the suspect got out of their car and shot and killed Rodriguez.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation indicates the two men did not know each other.

“We don't believe the suspect vehicle or the victim vehicle were antagonizing each other prior to the accident, we think the accident was the catalyst to the shooting,” Boisvert said.

Police are actively going through surveillance cameras, and the suspect's vehicle has been located. Authorities don't know who was driving the suspect vehicle at this time.

Meanwhile, Morales said she’s lived in the neighborhood for close to 45 years, and this has never happened.

“This is road rage, it’s stupid to lose your life for stupidities,” Morales said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police.