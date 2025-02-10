Hartford company makes Super Bowl champions gear

Workers got a jump start on capturing Super Bowl excitement at GimaSport in Hartford.

Staff and machines churned out dozens and dozens of Super Bowl champions hats starting at 5::30 a.m. Monday.

“It's fun because it's, you know, it's something that you've got to watch the night before and you’re actually doing it,” Roberto Giansiracusa, GimaSport owner, said.

Right now, the plan is to make 2,500 of the hats celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Philly is, it's a really good market. It's a great sports market. So I'm assuming there will be some pretty good orders coming in after the fact,” Giansiracusa said.

They can make 15 hats in about 20 minutes with one set of machines. Work only begins several hours after the game is over.

“We have our marching orders on Thursday, Friday at the latest. If Kansas City had won, it would have been this amount of hats, if the Eagles won, it was this amount of hats. We had all the designs, logos ready to go,” Giansiracusa said.

Then the race is on. We’re told the hats will be shipped from the south end of Hartford to stores all around the country.

“These hats will get out into the market, department stores by this evening, tomorrow morning by the latest. And they have to be out there now because right now, it’s a hot item to purchase,” Giansiracusa said.

The owner said they’ve been doing this for 15 years and their other customers are understanding if things have to be moved around a little to handle the hat frenzy.