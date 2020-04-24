Hartford Company Prints T-Shirts to Support Hospitals, Local Businesses During Pandemic

Hartford based company, GimaSport, is doing it's part to help those on the front lines while also helping the community through a #HereForGoodCT campaign.

Roberto Giansiracusa CEO said the #HereForGoodCT campaign was created to help support local businesses. They are selling shirts and $10 of each sale will go to a local business, cause, or community the customer wants to show support for including FoodShare.

GimaSport partnered up with Foodshare to help feed the community. Payments to FoodShare will be made on a bi-weekly basis.

The company recently made and donate T-shirts to encourage healthcare workers working tirelessly to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"#HereForGoodCT is a grass root campaign meant to help businesses like ours," said Giansiracusa. "We're working with a local businesses and restaurants to turn some of those donations to meals for the community and first responders."

GimaSport is known for making licensed apparel for the NFL, MLB, NBA and college teams.