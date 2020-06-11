Hartford Council Votes to Reallocate Police Budget

A proposal on the Hartford City 2021 budget was passed unanimously late Wednesday night.

Member of the City Council voted to decrease some of the police department's budget and reallocate other funding both within and outside of the department.

The resolution would re-allocate $1 million within the city's police department and put the funds towards social services.

According to council documents, $500,000 each will be moved from the Vice Intel and Narcotics Unit and the Detention Center.

$300,000 will be to create permanent domestic violence teams. $700,000 will go towards increased cops on the beat and additional training such as racial bias screening for cops that are hired, trauma counseling, and career development training.

Earlier in the week Governor Lamont responded to a question about de-funding police:

Governor Lamont answers a question about what he thinks about the rallying call to defund police across the country.

Under Mayor Luke Bronin’s proposed 2021 budget, $45.9 million, a little over 8% of the city’s $567 million budget would go to police. It’s a 1.5 % decrease in police funding from last year.

The vote is still subject to approval or veto by the mayor.

The details of the three part plan is expected to be released later today.