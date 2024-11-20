Hartford

Police search for suspect in drive-by shooting that killed woman, baby in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Hartford that left a woman and her baby dead on Tuesday afternoon.

The police department said a triple shooting broke out in broad daylight on New Britain Avenue near the corners of Hillside Avenue and Zion Street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said a person dropped off three people at the hospital. A 20-year-old woman and her 4-month-old son later died.

They have been identified as 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado and 4-month-old Messiah Diaz, both of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The third person shot has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said a car pulled up alongside a second vehicle and started shooting. Police are still looking for the person or people responsible.

Police said they're investigating the shooting as a double homicide. It happened near a busy grocery store.

"Horrible, absolutely horrible. It's all I can say about that," Boisvert said.

Officers say while they have a pretty good idea of what happened, they're still piecing together what led to the deadly gunfire.

Detectives are conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

