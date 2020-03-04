Hartford

Hartford Enters Into Agreement to Develop Area Near Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Dunkin Donuts Park accident
NBCConnecticut.com

The City of Hartford has entered into an agreement to develop the city-owned area around Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The development agreement is with RMS Companies and development is expected to begin this spring, according to the city.

The first phase of the development borders Trumbull Street and Main Street.

Local

New London 32 mins ago

Serious Crash Closes Part of Pequot Avenue in New London

Southington 2 hours ago

2 Severely Injured After Apartment Fire in Southington

It will include more than 200 residential units, 11,000 square feet of retail and flex space and a structured parking garage with more than 200 spaces, the city added. The estimated cost for this phase is $50 million.

“This project will be built in phases over the next few years, but when it’s complete it will help to knit our neighborhoods back together and bring tremendous new energy and vitality to what was once a barren stretch of asphalt," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in part in a statement.

“I’m grateful to the City of Hartford and the Hartford City Council for their support of this mixed-use development and for this opportunity to reinvigorate the Downtown North neighborhood into a walkable and inviting place for residents, workers and visitors,” added CEO of RMS Companies Randy Salvatore in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Hartforddevelopment
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us