Hartford Enters Into Agreement to Develop Area Near Dunkin’ Donuts Park

The City of Hartford has entered into an agreement to develop the city-owned area around Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The development agreement is with RMS Companies and development is expected to begin this spring, according to the city.

The first phase of the development borders Trumbull Street and Main Street.

It will include more than 200 residential units, 11,000 square feet of retail and flex space and a structured parking garage with more than 200 spaces, the city added. The estimated cost for this phase is $50 million.

“This project will be built in phases over the next few years, but when it’s complete it will help to knit our neighborhoods back together and bring tremendous new energy and vitality to what was once a barren stretch of asphalt," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in part in a statement.

“I’m grateful to the City of Hartford and the Hartford City Council for their support of this mixed-use development and for this opportunity to reinvigorate the Downtown North neighborhood into a walkable and inviting place for residents, workers and visitors,” added CEO of RMS Companies Randy Salvatore in a statement.